Students and staff at Massabesic High School were sent home Friday after an incident with a Bunsen burner forced an evacuation.

The school in Waterboro was evacuated early Friday when a Bunsen burner in a science lab had to be extinguished during a first period class, school officials said on Twitter.

The school was initially evacuated while the fire department responded to the school, but officials later decided to send students and staff home because of the time required to complete a safety inspection of the building, according to school officials.

Students were sent home starting at 10:30 a.m.

