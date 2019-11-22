WOODSTOCK – The Mollyockett Chapter of Trout Unlimited has received a $4,500 grant to improve fish passage in two high-quality brook trout streams that originate in Western Maine and flow into New Hampshire.

Funding comes from the national Trout Unlimited Embrace A Stream program. The two-year grant starts Dec. 1.

Mollyockett Chapter will assist in post-construction restoration by conducting plantings, and seeding and mulching bare areas after failing culverts that block fish passage are replaced with bridges at two stream crossings along the Success Pond Road in New Hampshire. The streams slated for improvement are the North Branch of Stearns Brook and Shelter Brook.

Chapter members will also assist the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department in conducting post-construction fish surveys.

The Success project represents a unique opportunity to improve habitat connectivity for Eastern Brook Trout in a critical area. The North Branch of Stearns Brook and Shelter Brook flow through conservation easements in Success and are part of a vital wildlife corridor that links conserved lands in Western Maine, the state’s Mahoosuc Unit, with conserved lands, town forests and the Androscoggin River in New Hampshire.

The Mollyockett Chapter is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Androscoggin River Watershed Council, National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Wagner Forest Management Ltd. and the Success Pond Campowners Association.

