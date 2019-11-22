Charges

Lewiston

Wayne Wilbur, 61, of 5 Katie Ave., on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Darnell Hairston, 25, of Biddeford, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 6:31 p.m. Friday at 20 East Ave.

Auburn

Deanna Woodruff Lynn, 46, of 949 Summer St., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:34 p.m. Thursday, at that address.

Adama Diaby, 19, of 2 Andrews Road, Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 7:57 p.m. Thursday, at Walmart.

Amina Mohamed, 19, of 2 Andrews Road, Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 7:57 p.m. Thursday, at Walmart.

Jessica Sullivan, 27, of Naples, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 4:15 p.m. Friday, at the police station.

Androscoggin County

Matthew Thibodeau, 33, of 372 Allen Pond Road, Green, arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on a charge of failure to appear in court, 10:17 a.m. Friday, in Brunswick.

Joseph Poliquin, 42, of 363 Lisbon St., arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:14 p.m., on Canal Street.

Luke Oliver, 30, of 3 Javen Lane, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at that address.

Accidents

Auburn

A car driven by Wendy Bellefleur, 55, of Auburn, struck a sign at 7:54 a.m. Thursday in the Auburndale Shopping Center parking lot. Her 2016 Cadillac was towed.

Vehicles driven by John C. McKenzie, 25, of Auburn, and John W. Wilson, 58, of Westbrook, collided at 7:02 a.m. Thursday at Minot and Western avenues. McKenzie’s 2011 Nissan was towed, as was the 2005 Harvester, driven by Wilson and owned by Allen & Cole’s Moving Systems, of Hudson, New Hampshire.

