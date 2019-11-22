Charges
Lewiston
Wayne Wilbur, 61, of 5 Katie Ave., on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Darnell Hairston, 25, of Biddeford, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 6:31 p.m. Friday at 20 East Ave.
Auburn
- Deanna Woodruff Lynn, 46, of 949 Summer St., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:34 p.m. Thursday, at that address.
- Adama Diaby, 19, of 2 Andrews Road, Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 7:57 p.m. Thursday, at Walmart.
- Amina Mohamed, 19, of 2 Andrews Road, Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 7:57 p.m. Thursday, at Walmart.
- Deanna Lynn, 46, of 949 Summer St., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:20 p.m. Thursday, at that address.
- Jessica Sullivan, 27, of Naples, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 4:15 p.m. Friday, at the police station.
Androscoggin County
- Matthew Thibodeau, 33, of 372 Allen Pond Road, Green, arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on a charge of failure to appear in court, 10:17 a.m. Friday, in Brunswick.
- Joseph Poliquin, 42, of 363 Lisbon St., arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:14 p.m., on Canal Street.
- Luke Oliver, 30, of 3 Javen Lane, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by Wendy Bellefleur, 55, of Auburn, struck a sign at 7:54 a.m. Thursday in the Auburndale Shopping Center parking lot. Her 2016 Cadillac was towed.
- Vehicles driven by John C. McKenzie, 25, of Auburn, and John W. Wilson, 58, of Westbrook, collided at 7:02 a.m. Thursday at Minot and Western avenues. McKenzie’s 2011 Nissan was towed, as was the 2005 Harvester, driven by Wilson and owned by Allen & Cole’s Moving Systems, of Hudson, New Hampshire.
