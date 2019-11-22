RUMFORD — RAAPA is on the move again. This time to a brand new venue for the annual “Musical Christmas Card” performance: Rumford Town Hall Auditorium,145 Congress St. There will be two performances, 7 p..m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Gail Dorr will once again take on the dual positions of musical director and accompanist. This holiday concert had always been performed at the Muskie Auditorium, however, due to declining attendance over the past few years the group has settled upon the cozy confines of the Rumford Town Hall. This smaller venue has limited seating so the expectation is tickets will go fast.

The show will be presented in two acts. The first act will feature a novelty holiday theme with many great songs such as “Rock n’ Roll Reindeer,” “My Grown Up Christmas List” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The second act will feature RAAPA’s traditional live Nativity with songs filled with the true meaning of Christmas, such as “Silent Night,” “Follow That Star” and “A Christmas Classic Medley.”

There will be a special appearance by the “Man in Red” during Act One and, for the first time, children attending the show will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa Claus during intermission. Baked goods and water will be available for sale and there will be a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are on sale now and are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis at Bartash Cards & Gifts, 94 Congress St., or from any RAAPA chorus member.

RAAPA (Rumford Association for the Advancement of the Performing Arts) is honored once again to bring the Christmas spirit back to the River Valley in the 51st performance year.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: