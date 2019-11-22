Student of the Month Awards were awarded to the following for the first Quarter: From left to right:Joe Moore, Senior; Eryn Parlin, Sophomore; Lucien Hammond, Junior and Jay Hutchins, Sophomore. Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) sponsors and organizes the Student of the Month Assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship. Submitted photo

