Tom Fiorini has resigned after 12 seasons as the South Portland High boys’ lacrosse coach.

Fiorini had been the varsity coach since 2008, leading the Red Riots to the 2014 Class A title and a runner-up finish in 2015.

“I still have the energy, passion and desire to coach,” Fiorini said. “But I have two sons playing (NCAA) Division I lacrosse and if you know me, I want to be at their games.”

His son, Jack, plays for Syracuse University. A younger son, David, is a freshman at University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Both Fiorinis played for their father at South Portland High.

The resignation was announced Thursday by South Portland Athletic Director Todd Livingston. Fiorini said he’s confident the program is in good shape, with strong participation at the youth and middle school levels.

“It was hard to leave but Todd and I talked and at the end of the day we both agreed it was the right decision,” said Fiorini, who left the door open to a return to coaching.

Under Fiorini, South Portland had an overall record of 108-57, making the playoffs the past 11 seasons.

