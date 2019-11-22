LEWISTON — Fifth-graders at Saint Dominic Academy recently held a monthlong food collection and headed to St. Mary’s Food Pantry with the donations, sorting hundreds of cans of vegetables, fruits, beans and soups and boxes of pasta and rice, baby food, formula and diapers.

The fifth-graders also were invited to Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish for a special health and fitness event, “Are You Fitter Than a Fifth-Grader?”

“Every year, St. Joe’s chooses an outstanding school to participate and, this year, they chose St. Dom’s,” said Bethany Fox, a physical education teacher at the academy. “The event consisted of obstacle courses, fitness games, nutrition and health trivia games and other fitness-based activities.”

