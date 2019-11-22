BATH — An eclectic holiday-themed show with world-renowned guitarist Frank Vignola and special guests will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Vignola, deemed “one of the brightest stars of the guitar” by The New York Times, has been the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen and guitar legend Les Paul, who named Vignola to his “Five Most Admired Guitarists” list for the Wall Street Journal.

The genre-spanning Vignola will perform everything from traditional holiday tunes, to guitar music by everyone from Beethoven, to Paul Simon, to Frank Zappa. He will be joined by a trio of world-class musicians, including fellow guitar giant Vinny Raniolo, who is one of the world’s most in-demand rhythm guitarists. The group will also feature acclaimed bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, who has played with everyone from jazz legends like Stan Getz and Buddy Rich to contemporary artists like Alicia Keyes and Willie Nelson. Jazz vocalist Audra Mariel, known for her unique sound and sincere interpretations of timeless standards, will round out the group as a special guest singer.

Vignola has played over 1,000 shows in the past five years alone, and is one of the most popular and sought-after guitarists on the international music scene. His dynamic music has brought him to 14 countries on three continents, and has allowed him to perform in some of the world’s most illustrious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco and the world’s oldest indoor concert hall, Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza, Italy.

The concert on Dec. 6 will be an opportunity to see this virtuosic player and his group of acclaimed musicians in a unique, intimate setting, and will be ideal for fans of all kinds of music from holiday classics, to jazz, pop and classical.

The Chocolate Church is at 804 Washington St. Tickets are $25 in advance or $28 at the door, and are available for purchase at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

