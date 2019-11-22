WILTON — In a sparsely attended special town meeting Tuesday, purchase of a new truck for the highway department was approved.

Besides Selectpersons Keith Swett, David Leavitt and Tiffany Maiuri, other officials at the meeting included Town Manager Rhonda Irish, Town Clerk Diane Dunham, Public Works Foreman John Masse and Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin. Bob Berry, owner of Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. was elected moderator.

The town will borrow $99,649 through a lease/purchase agreement and appropriate $64,000 from the undesignated fund for the 2019 International Wheeler.

During the regular selectpersons meeting that followed, the board voted to accept the bid from Androscoggin Bank for the lease/purchase agreement.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the town received two bids. Skowhegan Savings Bank bid an interest rate of 3.112% which would have resulted in three annual payments of just under $35,305. Androscoggin’s bid was for an interest rate of 3.03% yielding three payments of approximately $35,116.

She said the amount approved would be put in next year’s budget.

“This year all we are doing on the truck is the trade-in of our truck and the $64,000 from the undesignated fund,” Irish said. “The first payment will be be made in November of next year.”

In other business the board voted to hold a special town meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 to consider approving a moratorium on adult use marijuana establishments.

Irish also informed the board of a Maine Department of Transportation public meeting to be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the town office. Proposed repairs to the Hall bridge located near the East Dixfield Fire Station which goes over Butterfield Brook will be discussed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: