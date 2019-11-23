The New Jersey Titans jumped out to an early lead to earn its second weekend sweep of the Maine Nordiques this season with a 5-2 victory Saturday evening in North American Hockey League junior action in Middletown, New Jersey.

Matt Cameron, an NCAA Division I commit who will play at Niagara University in Lewiston, New York, sparked the Titans with a goal and two assists. Teammate Gavin Gulash finished with two assists.

Gulash also is committed to play Division I college hockey, at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cameron scored in the first period to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.

He assisted on New Jersey’s next two goals, as Kyle Jeffers found the back of the net with seven and half minutes remaining in the opening frame, and Tyler Nasca scored with six seconds left.

Gulash notched his second assist of the game, setting up Chris Garbe for the lone goal in the second period that pushed New Jersey’s lead to 4-0.

Maine tried to spark a comeback in the third period. Timmy Kent scored for the second consecutive game on a power play. Ethan Prout, who had an assist on Kent’s goal, cut the deficit in half with a goal of his own nearly five minutes later.

Kent had an assist on Prout’s goal.

The Titans put a damper on the Nordiques’ comeback moments later, as Josef Glamos found the back of the net with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

Goalie Patrick Pugliese made 38 saves for New Jersey, while Connor Androlewicz stopped 21 shots for the Nordiques.

The Nordiques only have a few days before returning to action. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights visit Androscoggin Bank Colisee for a two-game set on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and Wednesday (2 p.m.).

