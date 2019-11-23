GIRLS HOCKEY

LEWISTON — Lewiston got points from 13 different players in a season-opening 11-0 girls hockey victory over the Rams (0-1) of Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook at Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Saturday.

Leah Landry led the Blue Devils’ charge with four points, notching one goal and three assists. Madison Conley also had three assists for the Blue Devils (1-0), who put a new scoreboard at the Colisee to work early and often.

Lilly Gish and Nadia Roy each had two goals, while Gemma Landry, Paige Pomerleau, Bailee St. Hilaire, Adri Roy, Charlotte Cloutier and Leah Dube had one apiece. Brie Dube contributed two assists, and Pomerleau, Kristen Lachance and Rebecca Lussier had one.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon 2, Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford 1

BRUNSWICK — Maddie Young and Bre Hunter scored second-period goals and the Eagles (1-0) of Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon hung on to beat the Tigers (0-1) of Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford in a girls hockey season opener at Watson Arena on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 72, Lasell 57

UMaine-Farmington pulled away by halftime and kept Lasell at arm’s length to win its GNAC vs. NAC Challenge matchup 72-57 on Saturday.

McKenna Brodeur paced the Beavers (2-2) with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tia Day, Alex Bessey and Page Brown each added 11 points for UMF, which led 15-11 after one quarter and 37-25 at halftime. Molly Folsom added 10 points off the bench.

Amanda Ortiz scored a game-high 20 points for the Lasers (4-1), while D’Asia Allen added 12 and Precious Montgomery 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Gordon 90, UMF 84

UMaine-Farmington tried its best but couldn’t dig out of a 17-point halftime hole in a 90-84 loss to Gordon at the Colby College Tip-Off on Saturday.

The Beavers (2-1) couldn’t overcome 32 points from the Scots’ (1-2) Eric Demers. Aljernod Terry pitched in with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for Gordon.

All five UMF starters finished in double-figures, led by 18 from Amir Moss. Jack Kane had 16, Terion Moss and Riley Robinson each scored 16, and Isaac Witham finished with 12 on four 3-pointers.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Bates finishes program-best 14th at NCAAs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Led by Edward Little High School graduate Jillian Richardson, the Bates College women’s cross country team ran to its best-ever finish at the NCAA Division III national championship race on Saturday.

Richardson, a freshman, finished in 56th place in a time of 22:42.2 on the 6-kilometer course to pace the Bobcats to a 14th-place finish out of 32 teams. Bates’ previous best placing was 15th in 1997. Senior Olivia Lamarche, running in her third NCAAs, was the second-fastest Bobcat, just over five seconds behind Richardson in 59th place.

Ithaca’s Parley Hannan was the individual champion, and Johns Hopkins won the team title.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Barber leads Bobcats in championship race

Mt. Blue graduate Tucker Barber was the fastest Bates College runner at Saturday’s NCAA Division III championship race, running the 8-kilometer course in a time of 25.40.9 to place 135th out of 280 runners. The Bobcats finished 32nd as a team.

Stevenson’s Patrick Watson was the individual champion, while Pomona-Pitzer took the team championship.

