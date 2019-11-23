100 Years Ago: 1919

The Lewiston-Auburn Housewives League will meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce rooms. Mrs. Florence A Warner of the Federal Reserve Bank will give a talk and demonstrate financial management of the family income. The meeting is open to everyone and the plan of spending the family income during a definite period of time will be especially interesting.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Dr. Gilbert Grimes spoke before members of St. Joseph’s School Parent-Teacher Association at a recent meeting held at the school auditorium. Entitled “The Next Generation*” Dr. Grimes discussed the so-called generation gap which he feels is primarily because parents are afraid to “talk back to their children and do not exercise sufficient discipline.” Touching on the constant watching of television, he warned parents that if their children see much of the riots and moratoriums it is their duty to explain which are right and which are wrong: to help the children filter out the good from the bad. Asked if parents should check up on their children, his answer was a most definite affirmative yes.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Stanton Bird Club will hold its annual dinner meeting on Monday at the High Street Congregational Church. The program will be a slide show, “The Amazing Similarities of Dragon-flies and Birds,” presented by Jackie Sones, a naturalist with the Massachusetts Audubon Society’s Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

