12th annual Gippers Basketball Tip-Off Classic
at Edward Little High School

FRIDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gray-New Gloucester 42, Edward Little 33
Lewiston 51, Poland 23
Lewiston 46, Gray-New Gloucester 39
Edward Little 47, Poland 21

SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Edward Little JV 46, Lewiston JV 35
Edward Little 72, Gorham 39
Gorham 42, Poland 41
Lewiston 54, Fryeburg Academy 41
Edward Little 89, Fryeburg Academy 30
Lewiston 65, Poland 43

