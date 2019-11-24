LEWISTON – Ernest (Ernie) Joseph Provencher passed Nov. 20, 2019, in Lewiston after living with pancreatic cancer more than 15 months. He was born Oct. 30, 1927, to parents Ernest and Germaine (LaFlamme) Provencher in Lewiston.

He was in the U.S. Navy in the latter stages of World War II. After serving, he majored in business administration at Boston College and graduated in 1951. He was proud of his time as the sports editor of the school newspaper and game day announcer.

He married Rolande “Rolie” Coté in 1950. They were married for 69 years and raised eight children.

During his career, he worked at the personnel department at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, was the administrator of Montello Manor Nursing Facility in Lewiston, helped write a Medicare manual for the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services, served as Development Director at Central Maine General Hospital, taught many subjects at the former Bliss College in Lewiston, campaigned for U.S. Sen. Bill Hathaway and worked as his field representative, served as the Oxford County Administrator for the Comprehensive Education and Training Act, and worked in personnel at the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

He loved public speaking and telling stories. He was an avid reader, golfer, photographer, crossword puzzle solver and Boston College sports fan.

Ernie is survived by his children, Diane Provencher-Chasse, Michel (Mick) Provencher and his wife Denise, Patricia Provencher, Paul Provencher and his wife Lori, Elaine Natale and her husband Carl, and David Provencher and his wife Kim; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rolie; and son,s Marc Provencher and Thomas Provencher.

The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Homehealth & Hospice for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Tuesday, from 6 – 8 p.m. Services will be Wednesday, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made

in his memory to:

Androscoggin Homecare

& Hospice

15 Strawberry Ln.

Lewiston, ME 04240

