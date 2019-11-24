One man was killed and two others injured Saturday night in a one-car accident in Canaan, according to police.

At about 7 p.m., David Johnson, 44, of Clinton was operating a 2004 Ford Mustang convertible on Hill Road in Canaan with passengers Scott Miller, 55, of Clinton, and Robert Archer, 58, of Clinton.

The vehicle went off the road and slammed into a tree, killing Miller and injuring Johnson and Archer, according to Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The cause of the crash had yet to be confirmed Sunday. State Police said they are looking at alcohol as a factor.

Hill Road was closed for nearly five hours while the accident was investigated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: