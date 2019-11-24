Cherie Garnett, right, of the Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department takes a look at the wreath Sunday that Kristin Ferero of Lisbon Falls made during the wreath making class at Beaver Park in Lisbon. Garnett said the annual event has been happening at the park for more than 20 years. Garnett and department Director Mark Stevens collected balsam, fir and a few pine boughs from within the park for the classes. Three more wreath-making workshops will be held before Christmas, but only the Dec. 3 class has not been filled. To register, call the Lisbon Parks & Recreation Department at (207) 353-2289. Ferero’s 6-year-old daughter, Julia, is at lower left and 9-year-old niece, Hannah Perron, is at center left.
Karen Durisko, center, is teaching the four wreath-making classes at Beaver Park in Lisbon.
Pine cones and balsam, fir and a few pine boughs were collected from within Beaver Park for the wreath-making classes.
A wood-burning stove keeps the Beaver Park lodge warm Sunday while Aline Strout, right, of Lisbon and her daughter, Amy Waterman of Scarborough, cut boughs during the wreath-making class in Lisbon. Cherie Garnett of the Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department said the annual event has been happening at the park for more than 20 years. Garnett and department Director Mark Stevens collected balsam, fir and a few pine boughs from within the park for the classes. Three more wreath-making workshops will be held before Christmas, but only the Dec. 3 class has not been filled. To register, call the Lisbon Parks & Recreation Department at (207) 353-2289.
Grace Robertson, 12, of Poland looks at her mother, Merry Labbe, during the wreath-making class Sunday at Beaver Park in Lisbon. Labbe said she was pregnant with Grace when she started to come to the annual wreath-making event.
Merry Labbe, right, of Poland and Stacy Brichetto of Poland share a laugh Sunday during the wreath making-class at Beaver Park in Lisbon.
Sandy Kent, left, of Lisbon Falls and Aline Strout of Lisbon chat Sunday during the wreath-making class at Beaver Park in Lisbon.