Cost: adults (ages 8 and up), $9 for lunch and $10 for brunch and dinner; children ages 3 to 7, $4.50 for lunch and $5 for brunch and dinner; children 2 and under, free.

Hours: lunch, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; dinner, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day; brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 136 Central Ave., Lewiston, in the Bates College Commons building.

Note: Hours change during holidays and college breaks. The dining hall may not be open.

