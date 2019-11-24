Cost: adults (ages 8 and up), $9 for lunch and $10 for brunch and dinner; children ages 3 to 7, $4.50 for lunch and $5 for brunch and dinner; children 2 and under, free.
Hours: lunch, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; dinner, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day; brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Location: 136 Central Ave., Lewiston, in the Bates College Commons building.
Note: Hours change during holidays and college breaks. The dining hall may not be open.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Rebecca Conrad, Clif Greim: USM’s vision for L-A College will provide more opportunities for the Twin Cities
-
bPlus
Mystery Photo for November 24, 2019
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Israel has a right to its ancient land
-
bPlus
Vistica — Ambler engagement
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Sagittarius: Put time aside for someone you love