Representatives of Oxford County District 5 Posts of the American Legion Department of Maine recently signed a resolution calling for March 5, 2020, to be recognized as the beginning of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the march to freedom in the United States. March 5, 1770 is the date of the Boston Massacre. District 5 officers at the signing at the John D. Long Post 58 in Buckfield are from left, seated, Harold Wilbur, first vice commander; and Randal Canwell, commander; standing, Richard Grover, finance officer; Charles Green, service officer; Joy Bordeau, sergeant at arms; James Lowell, second vice commander; Harry Orcutt, adjutant; and Randall Jack, chaplain.