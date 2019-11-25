I would like to thank City Councilor Michael Marcotte for his devoted service to the taxpayers while on the Lewiston City Council. He was the only one who was an advocate for the taxpayers.

I have been watching the council meetings for several years and have to admit, besides Councilor Marcotte, this is the worst City Council I have ever seen. They just do not have the word “no” in their vocabulary. Many bad decisions were made by the liberals on the council.

Mr. Marcotte gave his opinion, while trying to save the taxpayers money. The others didn’t appear to resist. Whatever staff wanted, they got.

There should be a recall vote on all returning councilors, and put at least four Mike Marcottes on the council.

Bob Pelletier, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »