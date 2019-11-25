CAMDEN — The Finance Authority of Maine presented Camden National Bank with the Lender at Work for Maine Award at its annual Showcase Maine in Portland.

The award category is reserved for lenders with assets of $1.5 billion or more. This is the bank’s 10th time as a FAME awardee.

Over the past year, Camden National Bank partnered with FAME on 48 loans totaling about $13.6 million. This in turn helped to create 109 Maine jobs and retain an additional 484 jobs.

Camden National Bank has branches in Lewiston and Auburn.

