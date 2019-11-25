DEAR SUN SPOTS: Calvary United Methodist Church is hoping someone in Sun Spots Land is planning to upgrade their office/company copier. Ours is nearing the end of its long life and we are hoping to replace it. Because Sun Spots did such a great job finding us a kitchen microwave a while ago, we are turning again to your readers with our fingers crossed. For details as to the size and capabilities we are seeking in a copier, please contact Nancy, our administrative assistant at church. Tuesday and Thursday mornings are the best times to reach her, or leave a message at 782-3221. Best wishes and a happy Thanksgiving to all.

— Pat, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m so glad Sun Spots has been able to help you in the past and I hope an individual or organization will come forward again with what you need.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have several sleeping bags that we no longer need. There is nothing wrong with any of them. We’re looking for a place to donate them. Can you help?

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: There is a horrendous need for warm, snuggly items this time of year. These sleeping bags could be unzipped and used as cozy comforters for someone’s bed.

Check with Lisbon Area Christian Outreach in Lisbon Falls (353-8019); Hope Haven Gospel Mission (783-6086); Center for Wisdom’s Women (513-3922); St. Martin DePorres Residence (786-4690); and Safe Voices (782-1785), all in Lewiston; Court Street Baptist Church (784-6661) in Auburn; and Hope House (577-1165). Many churches have “clothes closets” where they keep clothing and blankets for those who can’t afford to purchase them. Another idea is to call 211 Maine (just dial 211) or go on their website at 211maine.org.

Readers, if you have other nonprofits to add to the list, feel free to write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wrote to Sun Spots a few months ago (June 25), asking if anyone found my gold chain with a little anchor on it. I’ve still not heard from anyone, but wouldn’t it be nice if someone did find it and would write in or call me and return it? What a beautiful Thanksgiving gift that would be.

I love your column and I’ve tried helping others through Sun Spots. My number is 782-6443.

— Irene, no town

ANSWER: I’m so sorry you haven’t found your necklace but let’s stay hopeful. It would be amazing to have you reunited with your special keepsake. If you have a photo of it or a similar item, and can tell us the vicinity where you lost the necklace; that may help.

Readers, whenever you want to publish information about a lost item in Sun Spots, the more facts we have, the better.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hope you or your readers can help me find a place to buy tangerine juice. I have looked everywhere I can think of. Thank you for all the help you offer us all. —Fern, Norway

ANSWER: That sounds yummy and healthy too! Are you into getting a juicer and making your own? If not, Whole Foods and Amazon sells it, but if anyone knows of a local place, please write in!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: