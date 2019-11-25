Lewiston bridge play results announced LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club results for Nov. 19 are: First place, Misha Tomic and Paul Kahl; tied for second and third, Marta Clements and Hazel Glazier and Debra Gardner and David Offer; fourth, David Lock and Mike Quinn; and fifth, Jeanine Kivus and Fred Letourneau. First in C were Cindy and Bob Kirchherr. The club meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Lewiston Armory. All interested persons are invited.

Senior Cribbage League play results

LEWISTON — Results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Nov. 21 are: First, Aaron Burke and Mickie Farnum; second, Pauline Blais and Cecile Bussiere; third, George Bussiere and Lorraine Locke; fourth, Gloria Johnson and Bob Tremblay; and fifth, Pat Harrington and Dick Dennis.

The league welcomed new players, Lorraine Locke and Dolly Long. Cribbage play takes place at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center, 60 Central Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. and players are encouraged to arrive early for practice play.

Heifer Project International event

NORWAY — Friends, family, neighbors and members are invited to support Heifer Project International from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St.

Before, during and after the Norway Merchant Christmas Parade, there will be crafts, cookies, cake, Christmas ornaments and decorations, gift cards, and shares of Heifer Project sheep for sale in the church dining room. The Sunday school will raise funds for a flock of sheep.

Chamber to champion Small Business Saturday

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces its designation again this year as a “Neighborhood Champion” for the upcoming annual Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 30.

The chamber will be the “welcome center” and will offer Small Business Saturday shopping totes, pens and other free items. Pick up a flyer featuring over 40 local participating businesses and visit small businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc.

Library to sell music CDs as fundraiser

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will hold a music CD sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Deering Memorial Community Center. A library patron donated over 5,500 previously owned CDs, covering a wide range of music genres, to use for a fundraiser.

Before or after the annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, stop by the Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris, to check out the selection. The CDs will sell for 50 cents each or six for $2.

For more information, call the library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected]

New Gloucester tree lighting scheduled

NEW GLOUCESTER — The public annual lighting of Tiny Timber — the New Gloucester Holiday Tree — will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the New Gloucester Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road (Route 231). Singing by the Gray-New Gloucester High School Chorus will be offered and the History Barn will be holding an open house. Refreshments will be available at the New Gloucester Public Library.

‘Giving Tree’ gifts to help OCMHS clients

RUMFORD — Oxford County Mental Health Services (OCMHS) will have a “Giving Tree” at Franklin Savings Bank again this year to help provide Christmas gifts to clients in the community. Tags will be on the tree that include gender, age, item and size (if applicable). Anyone is welcome to take one or more of the tags.

The tree will be up Dec. 2 to 16. The donated wrapped Christmas gift(s) may be dropped off at the OCMHS office at 150 Congress St. prior to Dec. 18 in order to allow time for case managers to deliver the presents to clients.

The Ark is offering healthy cooking class

LEWISTON — A Healthy Holiday Cooking Class will be presented by Michael and Sonya Tardif of Taste of Eden Vegan Cafe at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Ark and Olive Branch Cafe, 791 Lisbon St. The class is free.

To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.lewistonark.com.

Free ‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshops announced

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; FedCap-Lewiston, 1035 Lisbon St., at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; Lewiston-UMA, 51 Westminster St., at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Course offered to maximize Social Security

AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a course on Social Security Maximization from 5:45-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Registration deadline is Dec. 5.The cost of the class is $20 and includes all instructional materials. The class is aimed at those people who are looking to retire soon and would benefit from a long-term perspective. Multi-faceted Social Security payout options will be addressed, making sure that attendees get the most out of their Social Security payments. Discussion topics will include choosing the right benefit options, identifying strategies to maximize payout through the most advantageous options, and how to generate a Social Security maximization report. For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

Ukulele Group to perform at sing-along BRYANT POND — The Whitman Memorial Library will have a sing-along with the Oxford Hills Ukulele Group at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. This has become an annual affair. The program is free and holiday refreshments will be served.

