RANGELEY — The Rangeley Community Chorus will present the annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Church of the Good Shepherd. Enjoy classic Christmas music and original holiday works from the full chorus as well as soloists, small group selections, poetry and readings.

The Holiday Concert is co-directed by Sue Downes-Borko and Erin Smith, with accompaniment by Sue Downes-Borko.

Admission is $15/$10-youth and tickets are available online at rangeleyarts.org: click on “Buy Tickets” at the top of the page. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The RCC includes year-round and seasonal residents of Rangeley and surrounding towns. The chorus is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a nonprofit organization celebrating over 50 years of bringing “the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

The Church of the Good Shepherd is at 2614 Main St.

