I recently attended a book signing for Allan Globensky’s book, “A Little Knock Won’t Hurt Ya!” at The Ice Hut in Hallowell. I had the opportunity to speak with Globensky, sharing that I was a rookie police officer at the Lewiston Police Department in 1976 when he was playing for the Maine Nordiques. We chatted for a while and he autographed my copy of his book.

Since that time, I have not been able to put that book down. As a lifelong hockey fan, especially during the time Allan played (1973-1977), I enjoyed reliving that period. What really struck me was how open Allen was in sharing the ups and downs of his very fascinating, story-filled and colorful life.

Allan made a heartfelt point when he explained a reason for writing his book. He said it was a love affair with the city of Lewiston, Maine. Allan recounts Lewiston is not a classically beautiful town, but it was, and still is, a rough-and-tumble, hard-working, blue collar town, and that during the four years he played with the Maine Nordiques he grew to love the people and the city.

Allan recounts Lewiston as having the best fans and people he has ever had the privilege to play hockey for and work with during his firefighting years. He loves the people and city so much that he lived there for more than 30 years after his playing days were over.

Larry Brown, Boothbay

