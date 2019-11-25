As a nurse, I feel strongly that, as individuals, we are entitled to bodily autonomy and should always have the right to make our own medical decisions. I also hold informed consent for medical treatment as an imperative principle.

As a mother, I know my children better than the government, or even their doctor, who only sees them on a handful of occasions a year. I believe that parents should always have the final say in their children’s health decisions.

As an American, I hold the principles of freedom in high regard. Too many have sacrificed their lives for that freedom to give it away for any reason.

As a Republican, I agree with the GOP platform that supports “the right of parents to determine the proper medical treatment and therapy for their minor children.”

As a Christian, living in a country founded on Christian principles, I refuse to give up any of my religious rights.

For all these reasons and more, I will vote “Yes” on Question 1 in March.

Laurel Libby, Auburn

