100 Years Ago: 1919

There will be a mass meeting of Zionists at the Auburn synagogue, Sunday at 5 pm. when Rabbi Asriek, chief rabbi of Portland and others will address the meeting.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The monthly meetings of the Circles of the Woman’s Society of Christian Service of the Auburn United Methodist Church are scheduled for this week, Ruth Circle will be entertained Tuesday evening, Nov. 18, at the borne of Mrs.Albert M. Eustis on the North River Road, Auburn; Esther Circle will meet with Mrs. Russell Sansbury of Birch Place, Auburn; and the Priscilla Circle will be entertained by Mrs. Doris Edwards and Mrs. Harold Winton at the Winton home on Davis Avenue.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The sixth annual Giving Tree program, sponsored by the Salvation Army. WMTW TV-8, Kiss 100 and the Maine and Lewiston malls. The kick-off will be at the Maine Mall on Saturday. he Maine Mall and Lewiston Mall donated and set up a Christmas tree, which will be piled with tags designating names of children and specific gifts they would like for Christmas. Shoppers may take a tag and replace it with a gift. For more information, call Fran Beach or Patricia James.

