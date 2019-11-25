GREENE — The Morse Library in Greene announces a new partnership with the UMaine Cooperative Extension to offer children’s programming this winter.

During January, February and March, the 4-H program will offer twice-monthly afternoon activities for children in third to sixth grades. Those activities will include experimenting with invisible inks, examining the insulating properties of natural fibers and a study of seeds to learn about the germination process.

The classes are free, but space is limited. Children should be signed up in advance.

Cathy Gray from the Cooperative Extension will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, to talk with interested families and sign children up. Those not able to attend during that time should call the library at 207-946-5544 to sign up.

The library is also a recipient of a Maine Public Library’s Fund grant of $800, which will be used toward setting up a traveling photo exhibit to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial in 2020. The library will work with the Greene Historical Society to curate a selection of historical photos and create an interactive exhibit that can be set up at the library, the historical society and the town office in the spring to encourage residents to learn more about the people of Greene who helped make Maine a state.

