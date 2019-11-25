SABATTUS – Robert W. Raymond “Bob”, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Sabattus surrounded by his loved ones, after a lingering illness on November 21, 2019

Born December 23, 1942, Son of Simeon (Jack) Raymond and Jeannette Rose Joliceur Raymond.

Retired in 2008 from Tall Pines as an maintenance man and prior to that was an electrician at the Hill Mill in Lewiston and Edwards Mill in Augusta.

Always enjoyed traveling and camping along the way in his trusty van he called the Silver Bullet. Many adventures were had with family and friends. He also loved riding on his John Deere, Mowing everyone’s lawn. He was always ready for a game of Cribbage with anyone up for the challenge.

He was so pleased for all the visits that he had this past few months from family and friends and all the memories that they shared. Just a big thank you all your support that was given to us these past few years.

Bob was a parishioner of St. Phillips Church in Auburn, we envision him up in Heaven playing cribbage with Leo, Mac, Ted and David. And being greeted by his Dad and Jeremy.

Surviving is his 98 year old mom, Jeannette Raymond of Lewiston, wife of 55 years, Patricia Fournier Raymond of Sabattus, daughter, Lisa Raymond of Sabattus, daughter, Ann and husband Timothy Shannon of Lewiston and grandchild, Aimee Shannon, Renee Shannon and Connor Shannon all of Lewiston. Sister, Nancy and husband, Marc Lamare of Falmouth, and family, brother, Gerry and wife Carrigan Raymond of The Woodlands, Texas and family, sister-in-law, Sheila Raymond of Concord, N.H. and family, godchild, Jamie and her husband Dan Bosse of Lewiston and family, and two special people we will always consider ours, Paula White of Lewiston who Bob always called (HIS SON) and family, Denise her husband Timothy Morin of Lisbon and family. And so many cousins, nieces and nephews that we love dearly. Don’t know what we would have done without you all.

He was predeceased by his father, Jack Raymond, brother, Leo Raymond, nephew, and godson, Jeremy Raymond.

We want to thank all the Staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice Health Care for support and care given to Bob and family.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation LLC, Lewiston.

Donations in his memory may be made to

Androscoggin Home Care

and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

