PARIS — Town Manager Dawn Waisanen told selectmen Monday night that the town will receive a $5,912 refund from its workers’ compensation insurer.

The reason is rates for property damage, injury and accidents have been low the past three years, she said.

“It shows our safety programs and all of our training is paying off,” Waisanen said.

She also said a group of volunteers will decorate Moore Park for Christmas on Tuesday in preparation for a tree lighting Saturday. Waisanen, Town Clerk Elizabeth Knox and four or five firefighters will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to help string lights on seven trees.

Most of the taller trees have lights on them already.

Waisanen said the public’s help is appreciated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: