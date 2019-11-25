police log

Charges

Lewiston

• Dalton Coolidge, 26, of 270 Bartlett St., on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence reckless conduct, 1:51 a.m. Monday on Bartlett Street.

• Elizabeth Chaousis, 43, of 8 Richardson’s Drive, Buckfield, on a warrant for failure to appear, 11 a.m. Monday at 37 Park St.

Auburn

• Shayne Davis, 24, of 205 Bowden St., on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:40 p.m. Monday on Center Street.

Androscoggin County

• Steven Powers, 43, of 17 Bryant Terrace, Mechanic Falls, on a warrant for failure to appear, 8:02 p.m. Sunday at that address by Mechanic Falls police.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle owned by Tyler Pulk, 26, of Lewiston, was parked at College and Sabattus streets when it was struck in the rear quarter panel by a vehicle that was driven off at 4:29 p.m. Friday. Pulk’s 2011 Mazda sustained functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Chelsey Dame, 18, and owned by Michelle Ward, both of New Hampshire, was parked on Lisbon Street when it was sideswiped by a vehicle that was driven off at 5:07 p.m. Friday. The 2003 Ford sustained functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Julie Cloutier, 57, of Lisbon, struck a deer at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday on Lisbon Street. Cloutier’s 2016 Honda sustained functional damage.

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Darcy Ames, 41, of Auburn, struck a parked car that had been driven by Hunter Soucy, 24, of Leeds, at 6:13 p.m. Saturday on Turner Street. Ames’ 2012 Hyundai and Soucy’s 2009 Chevrolet, owned by Trisha Soucy, were towed due to disabling damage.

• A vehicle driven by Gerard Duguay, 50, of Sabattus, struck a yellow pole in the Walmart parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Duguay’s 2008 GMC sustained functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Casandra Greer, 43, of New Hampshire, and Marcus Aron Caron, 19, of Sabattus, collided at 10:27 p.m. Friday at Turner and Union streets. The 2010 Toyota driven by Greer and owned by Carter Remeika sustained functional damage, while the 2001 Volvo driven by Caron and owned by Justin Karcher had minor damage.

• The rear driver’s side tire of a 2005 GMC driven by Richard White, 69, of Auburn, rolled off and struck a 2016 Subaru driven by Bertrand Chasse, 80, of Auburn while Chasse was stopped at a stop sign on Hampshire Street at 1:51 p.m. Thursday. White’s pickup was towed due to disabling damage while the Subaru, owned by Dorothy Chasse, had minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Patrick Mukongolo, 37, of Lewiston, and Beth Woodhead, 51, of Auburn, collided at 7:58 p.m. Saturday at Center, Turner and Union streets. The 2011 Buick driven by Mukongolo and owned by Beatrice Mwemedi and the 2015 Chevrolet owned by Woodhead were towed due to disabling damage.

