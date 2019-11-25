The Trust was recognized for utilizing its Forest Stewardship Council certification to balance economic development and recreation with responsible, sustainable forest management.

“We are honored to be recognized for sustainable forest stewardship practices,” Shelby Rousseau, director of stewardship, said. “Since our initial FSC certification in 2009, the Trust to Conserve the Northeast Forestland has been our third party FSC group certificate holder and, since 2015, the Seven Islands Land Company has been our forestland manager.”

The Trust to Conserve the Northeast Forestland and Seven Islands Land Company also accepted awards for their commitment to forest conservation, climate change solutions, wildlife habitat protection and long-term commitment to certification that ensures these focuses.