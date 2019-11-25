DEAR SUN SPOTS: Rose’s Room is a support group for family and friends of incarcerated loved ones. We want you to remember that you are not alone. We are growing again, with our newest chapter in Bridgton at Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive. Meetings will be held the 2nd Monday of the month, beginning Dec. 9 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Also, we are working on opening a chapter in Winslow and will have more information on this location soon.

Unfortunately, at this time our Lewiston chapter is closed, but we’re searching for a new location to hold our meetings and would like to remain in the downtown area. Once a locaion is secured, we’ll get the word out. Please contact Marnie at 513-8297 if you have a room available for about 20 people to meet once a month. It would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your assistance in helping Rose’s Room grow as quickly as it has. For further information regarding any of Rose’s Room Chapters, please call me at 998-2547.

— Rose, no town

ANSWER: I sincerely hope you will get some calls soon, Rose. I’m wondering if you’ve checked in with the library, and with churches in the area.

Thank you for your commitment to providing support to those who need it. Please follow up to let Sun Spots know when you have a new Lewiston home. It will happen!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Nov. 15 Sun Spots requesting recommendations for a plumber, Joey Bissonnette is outstanding. He’s very friendly, explains what he does, gets right to the job and works right along. He’s done some complicated plumbing jobs here as well as fixed our leaky faucet. We have been pleased with his work. We think he’s excellent and always dependable. His phone number is 754-8869.

— Judy, Minot

ANSWER: These recommendations for tradesmen of all kinds are one of the most important services Sun Spots provides to the community. Readers who take the time to write in are gold to me. I couldn’t keep the column going without you!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Many thanks from Excelsior Grange No. 5 for your write-up Nov. 7 Sun Spots about our vet clinic with Dr. Don McLean, D.V.M., at the Grange Hall in Poland on Saturday, Nov. 16. The event was a great success! There were big dogs, little dogs, and lots of cats. We saw a steady stream of animals and people all morning. Everyone was very appreciative and polite. Sun Spots is a great service to the area. Thank you again.

— Barbara, Poland

ANSWER: I love to hear the outcomes of these stories we start in Sun Spots. It’s all about connection in Sun Spots Land!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For Thanksgiving, I want to express my gratitude to someone who has always been a friend; someone I can trust and count on who has brought only joy and love to my heart. This person is a treasure trove of all that’s good and I’m grateful to God for this brilliant gem in my life. Thank-you, Ryan, for being the best son a mom could ever ask for.

— Susan, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for sharing your blessing with us!

