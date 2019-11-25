Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: November 26, 2019
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
A. Foster Tech truck purchase
B. New hires, retirement, and resignation
VI. Presentations
A. Strategic Planning-Good Group Decisions
B. Strategic Planning-NESDEC
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from October 22, 2019
B. Operations committee minutes from November 5, 2019
C. Personnel & Finance committee minutes from November 5, 2019
D. Educational Policy committee minutes from November 5, 2019
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. Second Readings
1. CBI Evaluation of the Superintendent
2. GCBA Professional Staff Salary Schedules
B. First Reading
1. JIC Student Code of Conduct
2. JICH Drug and Alcohol Use by Students
3. ADC Tobacco Use and Possession
4. ADC-R Tobacco Use and Possession Administrative Procedures
X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of
officials/appointees/employees
XI. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(F) Information in confidential records;
discussion or review of employee
XII. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
December 10, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
January 14, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
January 28, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
Operations- December 3, 2019-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance- December 3, 2019-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-December 3, 2019-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 Board of Directors agenda – Tuesday, November 26
-
News
Panelist: Outdoor recreation industry must do more to get people outside
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Paul E. Ross
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert W. Raymond
-
Obituaries
Obituary: William “Bill” A. Pinard