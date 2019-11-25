Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda

DATE: November 26, 2019

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

A. Foster Tech truck purchase

B. New hires, retirement, and resignation

VI. Presentations

A. Strategic Planning-Good Group Decisions

B. Strategic Planning-NESDEC

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from October 22, 2019

B. Operations committee minutes from November 5, 2019

C. Personnel & Finance committee minutes from November 5, 2019

D. Educational Policy committee minutes from November 5, 2019

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations

2. Personnel & Finance

3. Educational Policy

4. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. Second Readings

1. CBI Evaluation of the Superintendent

2. GCBA Professional Staff Salary Schedules

B. First Reading

1. JIC Student Code of Conduct

2. JICH Drug and Alcohol Use by Students

3. ADC Tobacco Use and Possession

4. ADC-R Tobacco Use and Possession Administrative Procedures

X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of

officials/appointees/employees

XI. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(F) Information in confidential records;

discussion or review of employee

XII. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:

December 10, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

January 14, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

January 28, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Operations- December 3, 2019-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance- December 3, 2019-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy-December 3, 2019-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

