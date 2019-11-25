NEW GLOUCESTER — A tw0-car accident on Route 100 sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon and caused traffic to back up for more than a mile, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol Sgt. Patrick Ferriter said a Ford Ranger driven by Karen Spano hit a 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Arden Kirkpatrick, who had just pulled onto Route 100 from Morse Road.

Ferriter said Kirkpatrick and his passenger, Bonnie Kirkpatrick, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Rescue workers had to remove Kirkpatrick from his vehicle.

Spano and her passenger, Darnell Harrison, were treated and released at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed.

Though Route 100 was shut down briefly for the vehicles to be towed, traffic was still backed up for almost a mile in both directions.

“It was a solid mile of bumper-to-bumper traffic,” Ferriter said.

