JAY — Another round of hilarious irreverent holiday comedy is coming at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the North Church in Farmington. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

Concessions will be served both nights. Tickets may be reserved by calling 207-778-5048 or at the door.

Built from audience-provided suggestions, Jay-based Teachers Lounge Mafia delivers improvisational comedy designed to bring something different and fun to the people of Maine while still being allowed to share their irreverent humor.

The group, which formed in 2008, performs interactive games similar to those popularized on TV’s “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” as well as original formats and scenes in the tradition of Second City, Groundlings, Upright Citizens Brigade and Improv Olympic. In addition to hosting benefit shows, they provide original improvised comedy for parties and private functions, as well as conduct trainings and workshops. No two shows are the same.

Like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram tokeep up on programs and initiatives. For more information about the United Way, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

