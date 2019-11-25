Bonnie Bridgham will bring her set of Tibetan singing bowls to the Oasis of Music at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Trinity Church in Lewiston. This will be a unique opportunity to savor their sound in the beautiful acoustics of the church.

“I was drawn,” she says, “to the musical poetry of the Tibetan singing bowls from the very first time I saw them in my life years ago. The simple alternative healing practice has brought peace and calm to all who are open to the light and warmth generated by their frequency, because the singing bowls transcend all boundaries. Today the singing bowls and myself are one. I enjoy a life of contemplation and quiet practices including Japa yoga mala beads, yin yoga, and community service to humanity.”

The Oasis of Music takes place every Wednesday. The Trinity Church is located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information call (207) 344-3106.

