RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces that the 16th annual Mountain Holly Days has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15.

There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, special festivities, family activities, tasting events and contests. This event epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities and activities.

The final schedule of events for Mountain Holly Days is being compiled and will be available soon.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571 or [email protected], visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.

