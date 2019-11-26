AUBURN — Agren, Maine’s largest family-owned appliance retailer, donated $20,000 to WinterKids, a nonprofit organization that encourages Maine’s youth and their families to get outside and be active during the winter.

Agren’s donation is in addition to its fundraising efforts for Winterkids. Last year, their team raised $56,000 for the the nonprofit’s Downhill 24, an event in which participants challenge themselves to stay active on the slopes of Sugarloaf Mountain for a full 24 hours.

