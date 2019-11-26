NEW GLOUCESTER — More than 20 musical, spoken word and dramatic artists will gather on Saturday, Dec. 7, to perform during the fourth annual New Gloucester Christmas Concert. The 2019 celebration will begin at 7 p.m. A potluck supper will precede the performance at 5 p.m. in the church vestry.

This event, organized to raise money for local fuel assistance, is held each year in the historic, acoustically superb sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester.

When it debuted in 2016, “A New Gloucester Christmas” featured artists and bands almost exclusively from New Gloucester. Each year, however, the troupe of performers has grown and diversified. This year, the line-up includes guitar virtuoso Jim Gallant, singer Sophie Patenaude (who performs under her band name, ‘Meraki’), Pastor and humorist George Wardwell, and assorted members of several area ensembles, including Bald Hill, Yellow Sun Wreckers, Pocket Full of Mumbles and the St. Gregory’s Church Choir. Simon Ratner and Payne Ratner will perform “It’s A Big Night Out There” by Payne Ratner.

The First Congregational Church is at 19 Gloucester Hill Road. For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewGloucesterChristmas/.

