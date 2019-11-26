AUBURN — Curry Caputo has been hired as an instructor in the Building Construction Technology program at Central Maine Community College.

A native of Pittston, Caputo graduated from the College of the Atlantic with a degree in human ecology. He is a certified building analyst through the Building Performance Institute and served previously as president of Sustainable Structures Inc.

He resides in Whitefield with his family in an off-the-grid, energy-efficient home of his own design and build.

The building construction program at CMCC prepares students for successful employment in construction-related fields through a combination of classroom study, mock-ups, and live projects.

