Grangers to play bingo after meeting

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet at the hall on Friday, Nov. 29, for a potluck supper at 6 p.m. A short business meeting will follow at 7. Bingo will be played at the close of the meeting, and members are reminded to bring items to be used as prizes. Clipped coupons, as well as donations to PAL, will be collected. All members and guests are invited.

Socrates Cafe to meet Dec. 2

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe will meet on Monday, Dec. 2, at the Bridgton Community Center. A meet-and-greet will be held from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on “What Can I Do To Make Life Worth Living?” Moderator will be Ursula Flaherty.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 207-583-6957.

Auburn Art Club to meet

AUBURN — The December meeting of the Auburn Art Club will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Park Avenue Methodist Church in Auburn. The program for this meeting will be holiday music and a holiday “ugly sweater” contest. Members are requested to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry.

Chairperson for this meeting is Paula Cutter. She will be assisted by Mona Ervin, Ann White, Debby Dwyer, Susan Morgan and Lucille Oldham. All club members and their guests are welcome.

Seneca Club to meet Dec. 3

PARIS — Seneca Club, Friends Group of Paris Public Library, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris, next to the library.

The club is reviewing the ongoing project it has underway and brainstorming new ideas for the New Year. Anyone interested in learning about the group or assisting in its work supporting the Paris Public Library, is invited to attend.

For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or email: [email protected]

Dickerson to speak at L-A Rotary lunch

AUBURN — Kate Dickerson, founder and director of the Maine Science Festival, will be the featured guest speaker of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Village Inn, 165 High Street, Auburn.

Dickerson has worked in the energy and environmental field for more than 20 years, with positions in Providence, R.I.; Seattle, Wash.; and the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine focusing on policy work.

L-A Rotary meets every Thursday at The Village Inn, Auburn from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcomed. FMI, events and other club information are posted at www.lewistonauburnrotary.org and www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Monica Millhime, 207-713-7045, [email protected]; or Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

Sabattus Seniors holding Christmas party

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors Christmas party will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at Marco’s Restaurant, 12 Mollison Way in Lewiston. Doors open at 11 a.m. with the meal served at 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $13. and payment in advance is required as dues need to be paid which were due in October.

Those people planning to attend should call Pauline at 207-375-4037 in order to mail a check by Dec. 1. The meal will be buffet-style, with salad, soup, entrees and dessert. Entertainment will be provided by Louis Phillippe Gagne.

Swift River Valley Extension to meet

ROXBURY — The Swift River Valley Extension Group will celebrate Christmas at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at the home of Janine and Faye. Members should bring a dish to share and items for veterans. Gifts and cards will be exchanged.

Historical society to hold last meeting of season

MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Calvin Lyons Hall, Wentzell Way, when members will share a potluck supper. Members are asked to bring nonperishables items for the food pantry. Snow date will be Monday, Dec.16. This will be the last meeting until April 2020.

