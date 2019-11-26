FARMINGTON — Time travel with the Farmington Historical Society as it shares the experience of Christmas through the Ages on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The society has arranged for participants to visit five homes where costumed guides share information about five unique eras of Christmas celebrations. Period decorations, refreshments, music and costumes add a touch of era atmosphere to the festivities.

The periods are: A Moravians Glimpse, 1740s; Colonial Maine, 1800s; The Victorian Home, 1850s; A Wartime Christmas, 1940s; and Prosperity at Christmas, 1950s.

The homes are within walking distance in downtown Farmington. A walking map will be provided. Each site will be clearly marked with a lamppost and site number. Tour groups begin at the North Church and Moravian home and progress sequentially at 20-minute intervals. Each complete tour will last about two hours.

The first tour begins at 10 a.m. and the final tour begins at 2:50 p.m. Parking is available on High Street, Church Street, Broadway, at Dr. Creznic’s office lot and Origin USA.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and must be purchased in advance to secure the time of choice. They will be available at the Titcomb House during Chester Greenwood Day or by contacting society Trustee Tom Saviello at 207-645-3420, 207-240-5496 or by email: [email protected] for reservations. Please write Christmas Through the Ages in the subject line. Tickets will be mailed or available for pick up at The Mercantile once payment (cash or check) has been received.

Checks should be made payable to: Farmington Historical Society and sent to P.O. Box 575, Farmington, ME 04938.

