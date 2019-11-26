FARMINGTON — An attorney for a Jay restaurant owner has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in writing to a charge of domestic violence assault.

A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy arrested Robert LaFleur of Jay on Nov. 6 on the misdemeanor charge.

Attorney Christopher Berryment of Mexico entered his appearance on behalf of LaFleur on Monday with the Farmington District Court.

LaFleur waived formal arraignment, which is scheduled for Dec. 3, and requested that a plea of not guilty be entered on his behalf, according to Berryment’s letter to the court.

Deputy Brian McCormick checked on a female driver in a vehicle parked on the side of Farmington Falls Road in Farmington and discovered she had allegedly been assaulted in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said earlier this month. After talking with her, McCormick, along with Jay Police officer Dylan Rider, met with LaFleur in Jay, and as a result arrested him, according to Nichols.

LaFleur was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and released the next day on $1,000 cash bail.

A conviction for domestic violence assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

