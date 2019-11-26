GORHAM — Lewiston High School graduates Victoria Harris and Morgan Eliasen helped the University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team down Bates College 62-49 on Tuesday.

Harris scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Huskies (4-3), while Eliasen finished with seven points and six boards. USM’s Kristen Curley led all scorers with 19 points.

Meghan Graff paced the Bobcats (2-3) with 11 points, while Julia Middlebrook added nine and freshman Jenna Berens finished with eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

St. Joseph’s 80, UMF 60

FARMINGTON — Former Gray-New Gloucester standout Bri Jordan came off the bench to contributed 12 points and six rebounds to St. Joseph’s College’s 80-60 win over the University of Maine at Farmington on Tuesday.

Jordan, a freshman, made 5-of-6 shots from the field. Her Monks (3-2) teammate, Cassandra Stapelfeld, led all scorers with 20 points.

Alex Bessey, who played previously at Spruce Mountain High School and Central Maine Community College, scored a team-high 11 points for the Beavers (2-3). Page Brown and McKenna Brodeur added 10 apiece.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 102, St. Joseph’s 55

FARMINGTON — Terion Moss poured in 35 points to pace the University of Maine at Farmington in a 102-55 shellacking of St. Joseph’s College on Tuesday.

Moss, who played at the University of Maine last season, made 15-of-19 field goal attempts. Isaac Witham added 14 for the Beavers (2-2), Amir Moss scored 13 and Dirigo graduate Riley Robinson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jack Casale led the Monks (2-3) with 17 points.

Bates 71, USM 68

GORHAM — Jeff Spellman and Kody Greenhalgh each scored 16 points to lead Bates College to a 71-68 road win over the University of Southern Maine on Tuesday.

Freshman Stephon Baxter contributed 11 points in the win for the Bobcats (2-1).

USM’s Jacobe Thomas put up a game-high 34 points, including four 3-pointers. Winthrop graduate Cameron Wood tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Huskies (3-3).

