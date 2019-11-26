LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will host two speakers and a mini marketplace at its breakfast Dec. 12 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham. It will be held from 6:45-9 a.m.

Regina Mullins from Thistle Farms in Tennessee will speak about a multimillion-dollar social enterprise that is doing well by doing good.

Chamber CEO/President Shanna Cox will also give an overview of the new membership packages. Features include member choice, new benefits and specific supports for entrepreneurs. Attendees will hear about the changes in place for 2020 that will help leverage the chamber to grow businesses.

The mini marketplace features chamber members who will have their product on site for purchasing or ordering. Shop before breakfast or stay after until 9:30 a.m.

For further information, contact the LA Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce at 207-783-2249.

