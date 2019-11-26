RUMFORD – Phyllis Sue Deanis Nicols, 80, of Mexico, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Rumford Community Home.

She was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Rumford, to Joseph and Alice (Sotman) Deanis. She attended school in Andover and graduated from Andover High School, class of 1957. She was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage.

She married James Nicols Sr., on Jan. 24, 1959, in Rumford, and together, they just celebrated 60 years of marriage. They raised three sons at their home in Mexico, Maine.

Phyllis had various local jobs including Sears, Bartash’s, and Rite Aid. She loved visiting with all the customers and was well known by the community. She loved to play Beano, the lottery and take trips to the casinos. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was very proud of her three sons and grandchildren. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

She and Jim lived in Mexico and owned a camp on Worthley Pond where they made lots of family memories. Through the years, they enjoyed many trips to their family camps on Aziscohoos Lake and the Allagash. They made five trips to Alaska together and their children and grandchildren were able to fly up and explore the state with them. She was especially proud of the 54-pound king salmon she caught in Alaska. She and Jim also attended several bluegrass festivals and enjoyed traveling to Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, James Nicols Sr.; her three sons, James Nicols, Jr., and wife, Carlene, Billy Nicols and wife, Pam, and Scott Nicols and wife, Liz; grandchildren, Kristen Viger and husband, Roger, Tanya Arsenault and husband, Steven, Ryan Nicols and fiancée, Natalie Bolduc, Nathan Nicols, Stephanie Nicols, Sarah Nicols, Scott Nicols, Cassie Viger and husband, Jimmy, Angela Burgess and husband, Zach, and Shawna Cormier; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Caleb, Piper, Dylan, Ayla and Brody; two brothers, Gerald Deanis and Barry Deanis and wife, Cindy, and their families.

She was predeceased by her parents; stepmother, Eleanor Ames; and two sisters, Patty Broomhall and Sally Cloutier.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Rumford Community Home and Beacon Hospice for all their loving care.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276, with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Interment will be at the Farrington – Morton Cemetery, Mexico. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Rumford Community Home

11 John F. Kennedy Lane

Rumford, ME 04276

in her memory

