BOWDOIN – Lois Louise Harrington (Burnham) Pratt, of Bowdoin, 89, passed away on the evening of Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Midcoast Medical Center in Brunswick.

She was born in Leeds, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1930. She was the daughter of Lillian and Harry Burnham. She married her first husband, George Harrington, in 1954 and raised two children.

Lois enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards for many years with family and watching westerns. She loved to be surrounded by family as a smile never left her face.

In 1979, she married Albro Pratt Sr.

She is survived by her son, Duane and wife, Katherine Harrington, of Monmouth; two sisters, Roberta Gagnon of Winthrop, Anna Jipson of Leeds, and a brother, Harold and wife, Lorraine Burnham, of Weatherford, Texas. She had seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and two on the way; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, George Harrington, second husband, Albro Pratt; sister, Marion Gagnon; daughter, Penny Radley; granddaughter, Laurie Harrington.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Midcoast Medical for the comfort care she had received. As requested there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.

