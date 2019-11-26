LEWISTON – Winona B. Polland died Nov. 23, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. She was born in Otisfield on June 15, 1936 to Carlton S. Fickett and Phyllis Read Fickett.

She graduated from Casco High School in 1954 and in August of that year married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Polland. Clayton passed away in 2015.

Winona worked as a nurse’s aide for most of her life, retiring from the Thomas House in Casco. She was an excellent pastry chef and baked hundreds of pies for family and community gatherings over the years.

She is survived by her children, Carol and Arthur Montana, Phyllis Raye and Mark Rowe, Genise Stern, Jeffrey Polland, and their children and grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Theva Stevens, her brother, Carlton D. Fickett; daughter-in-law, Karen Ayers; and special friends, Al and Patty Haggerty.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; grandson, James Knowlton; and sisters, Shirley Labbe, Naida Stevens, and Myrna Menzel.

Winona requested there be no funeral services. Those wishing to visit with family can join them at the Bucknam Oaks Community Room, 11 Bucknam St., Mechanic Falls on Saturday, November 30 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (parking in rear lot). Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

