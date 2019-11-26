Jeffery W. Wootton, 30, Norway, aggravated assault on Sept. 29, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced two years, all suspended.

Morgan Wormword, 26, Otisfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on July 6, 2015, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Richard Labay, 42, West Paris, criminal conspiracy on April 1, 2013, sentenced 17 months, probation partially revoked.

Brianna Thayer, 30, Sanford, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy on April 17, 2015, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced six years all but four years suspended, probation four years, second charge dismissed.

Joshua Hovan, 30, South Paris, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 22, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Curtis Smith, 40, Fryeburg, domestic violence assault on Aug. 26, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced 352 days, probation revoked.

Robert J. Smith IV, 42, Beverly, Mass., unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Oct. 13, 2015, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced one year, restitution $120.

John Thurston, 49, Brownfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Oct. 13, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Gabriel E. Rojas, 26, Methuen, Mass., two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 11, 2015, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced five years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed.

Norman B. Thompson, 47, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, forgery on May 26, 2015, first charge found guilty, sentenced 45 months, probation revoked, second charge found guilty, sentenced 45 months, probation revoked.

Tyler Moore, 27, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, illegal possession of firearm on Dec. 24, 2015, probation revocation, first charge found guilty, sentenced 10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge found guilty, sentenced 10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

John Emery, 73, West Paris, gross sexual assault on April 1, 2010, found guilty, sentenced 10 years with all but two years suspended, probation four years.

Robert A. Dunlop, 33, Lewiston, unlawful possession of heroin on Oct. 19, 2016, found guilty, fined $400.

Shawn R. Liggetto, 33, Dixfield, two charges of forgery, theft by deception, priors, on March 2, 2016, first charge found guilty, sentenced five years with all but two years suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced five years with all but two years suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced five years with all but two years suspended, probation two years, restitution $616.58.

Mitchell J. Cooper, 45, Bethel, domestic violence assault on July 15 2016, probation revocation, sentenced 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jay M. Walsh, 41, Mexico, criminal mischief on July 19, 2016, found guilty, fined $250, sentenced 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $988.

Sarah Michaud, 35, Burnham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 21, 2016, found guilty, fined $100.

Adrienne D. Detlefsen, 50, West Paris, domestic violence assault, priors, on April 15, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced one year, probation partially revoked.

Travis W. Smith, 31, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by deception on Feb. 1, 2017, probation revocation, first charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed, second charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Alicia Carman, 32, Milton, domestic violence assault, priors, disorderly conduct-fighting on May 11, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Daniel A. Thompson, 22, Otisfield, arson on June 4, 2017, found guilty, sentenced three years.

Daniel D. Nixon, 48, Norway, aggravated criminal mischief, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, bodily injury on July 6, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Richard W. Thorne, 30, Brownfield, domestic reckless conduct on July 6, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jutta Brakham, 76, West Paris, failure to register vehicle on June 24, 2017, dismissed.

Jordan Shields, 21, Norway, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, eluding an officer on Aug. 23, 2017, probation revocation, first charge sentenced 37 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced 37 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, third charge sentenced 37 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joseph W. Garland, 46, Lewiston, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Sept. 18, 2017, first charge found guilty, second charge found guilty.

Jason J. Tobin, 31, Otisfield, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release on Sept. 23, 2017, charges dismissed.

Gayle E. Brown, 59, Bryant Pond, operating after habitual offender revocation on Sept. 22, 2017, dismissed.

Robert J. Henderson, 51, Oxford, domestic violence assault, priors, on Oct. 1, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced 48 hours, probation partially revoked.

Tarka Anderson, 34, South Paris, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 29, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Rickey Mines, 46, Oxford, domestic violence assault on Oct. 28, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced 90 days, probation partially revoked.

Travis N. Wilfeard, 34, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release on Nov. 21, 2017, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Sean Baumgartel, 26, Bryant Pond, unlawful sexual contact on Jan. 1, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Inga Smith, 35, Harrison, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 18, 2017, found guilty, fined $75.

Siobhan E. Farrell, 21, Northwood, N.H., operating vehicle without license on Nov. 1, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Kathleen Nionakis, 58, Brownfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 1, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Marc M. Hentschel, 28, Porter, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, forgery on Feb. 1, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 60 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $705, second charge sentenced two years all but 60 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $705, third charge dismissed.

Keith Wurster, 35, Bethel, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 12, 2017, dismissed.

Jerome Callaghan, 63, Lovell, burning without permit on Oct. 22, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Jeremy R. Cort, 40, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 26, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

Amanda Thompson, 33, Dixfield, two charges assault on Nov. 19, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Theodore D. Aubut, 30, East Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 7, 2017, dismissed.

Christine M. Torres, 39, Lisbon, criminal conspiracy on Feb. 15, 2017, criminal conspiracy on March 1, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joshua Messier, 35, Mexico, domestic violence assault on Sept. 1, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced 344 days, probation revoked.

Robert H. Shaw, 70, Canton, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) on Sept. 1, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Kyle R. Gordon, 32, Bethel, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus miles per hour over speed limit on Aug. 10, 2017, dismissed.

Jay M. Walsh, 41, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 30, 2017, found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Sean MacDonald, 38, Stoughton, Mass., operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, failure to make oral or written accident report on Dec. 3, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Chantel Blount, 32, Mexico, theft of services, priors, on Oct. 6, 2017, found guilty, sentenced two years all but 120 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $58.

Chantel Blount, 32, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Oct. 6, 2017, found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 120 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1000.

Jason J. Kehrer, 41, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Oct. 12, 2017, dismissed.

Mandisa F. Jackson, 28, Peru, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 15, 2017, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced four years with all but 120 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $120.

Albert G. Lamb Jr., 46, Waterford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on July 12, 2017, dismissed.

Jason Haley, 49, Leeds, aggravated criminal mischief, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 28, 2017, charges dismissed.

Cody J. Kreworuka, 33, Buckfield, arson on Feb. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Jessica Tapley, 38, West Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Jan. 21, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joshua B. Hamlin, 45, Bryant Pond, operating vehicle without license on Feb. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jason J. Tobin, 31, Otisfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Feb. 16, 2018, charges dismissed.

Ali Awad, 20, South Portland, misuse of identification on March 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Patrick Given, 49, Bryant Pond, attaching false plates on March 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Gregory J. Duguay, 31, Norway, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Philip G. McBurnie II, 35, Gardiner, violating protection from abuse order on March 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Brandon Hodgdon, 33, West Paris, violating condition of release, probation revocation, sentenced three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Joseph A. Denbow, 27, South Paris, operating after habitual offender revocation, two priors on April 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced nine months and one day.

Zachary T. Mills, 23, Sumner, aggravated assault on Nov. 25, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced 21 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Damian Dunn, 23, Norway, aggravated assault on April 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 30 months and four days with all but one year suspended, probation two years, restitution $948.

Justin L. Rolfe, 35, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, attaching false plates, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 8, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Dean M. Coolidge, 43, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on May 14, 2018, dismissed.

Tom E. Hardy, 49, Poland, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, criminal threatening on May 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days all suspended, probation one year.

Isaiah J. Boody, 21, Bridgton, burglary, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced four months, second charge found guilty, sentenced four months, third charge found guilty, sentenced four months.

Willis E. Connick, 61, Norway, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, driving to endanger on June 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced 12 days, license suspended three years, second charge dismissed.

Nicole M. Glaude, 36, Biddeford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 30 days, restitution $1350.

Brodey Smith, 31, Hebron, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on June 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced seven days, license suspended three years.

Daniel J. Marshall, 34, Norway, domestic violence assault, priors on June 22, 2018, dismissed.

Raymond E. Libby, 52, Buckfield, cruelty to animals on June 17, 2018, dismissed.

Daniel J. Marshall, 34, Norway, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors on July 19, 2018, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior on July 19, 2018, theft by unauthorized use of property, driving to endanger, criminal mischief, violating condition of release on July 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced four years with all but 318 days suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced one year, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge dismissed.

Lucia Hastings, 54, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 3, 2018, filed.

Katie L. Russell, 31, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jordin Small, 20, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on June 10, 2018, found guilty, first charge found guilty, sentenced one year, restitution $1,254, second charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Kelsey Paul, 25, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 18 months all suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days, probation two years.

Annette Ray, 43, Hebron, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on June 28, 2018, filed.

Scott R. Harhuminti, 48, West Paris, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Danielle Ryan, 45, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Amanda G. Collins, 47, Haverhill, Mass., elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Matthew E. Perkins, 41, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Michael P. Francoeur, 38, Somersworth, N.H., disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 11, 2018, filed.

Lorimer J. Francoeur Jr., 40, Portsmouth, N.H., disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 11, 2018, filed.

Heap Diep, 43, Portland, operating vehicle without license-condition, restriction on Aug. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Rickey Mines, 46, West Paris, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 90 days.

Thomas A. Proia, 44, Alfred, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence reckless conduct, priors on June 6, 2018, charges dismissed.

Ellen M. Webber, 35, Canton, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 21, 2018, charges dismissed.

Teagan L. Thorpe, 21, West Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 19, 2018, filed.

Ricky M. Alexander, 33, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Albert G. Lamb Jr., 46, Waterford, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 17, 2018, dismissed.

Allen J. Timm, 59, Greenwood, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 28, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Joseph Rossignol, 45, South Paris, domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, reckless conduct on Aug. 31, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days with all but one year suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

