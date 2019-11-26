The newest bench in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston was installed on Tuesday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Luc Collette, right and Kyle Dussault, left, of Collette Monuments in Lewiston lower the newest bench into place in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Tuesday morning. The bench, dedicated to a local veteran, philanthropist and prominent businessman, Dolard "Del" Gendron will rest in front of the jeep he donated to the park. Gendron recently paid for the wings of the jet that is also in the park to be delivered from Montana as soon as they can be packed up and transported.

